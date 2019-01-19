PORTLAND, Ore. — An arrest was made Friday in a 2009 homicide case that left a prominent Portland defense attorney dead.

Christopher Alexander Williamson, 28, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on one count of murder in connection with the death of 57-year-old Nancy Bergeson.

Christopher Alexander Williamson

Portland police

Bergeson was an assistant federal public defender, a lawyer who defended people accused of federal crimes who could not afford an attorney.

Nancy Bergeson

Portland police

Bergeson was found dead in her home at 4146 SW Hamilton St. on Nov. 24, 2009. At first it appeared she died from natural causes but an autopsy revealed she was strangled. At the time of her death, there was no suspect information and very few clues, Portland police said.

Detectives continued to investigate and believe Williamson killed Bergeson. No information about how police connected Williamson to Bergeson's death was released. Williamson will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Portland police at 503-823-0479.

In honor of Bergeson, the Oregon Criminal Defense Lawyers Association created the Nancy Bergeson Ardent Advocate Lecture series.

"Nancy Bergeson was a career-long public defender whose legal acumen was matched only by her uncanny ability to empathize with her clients. She articulated her client's position to a jury or judge as if it was Nancy, herself, on trial for her life,” the OCLDA said in a statement.