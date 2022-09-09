Arrest made in deadly road rage shooting on Highway 18

Dennis Anderson was shot and killed July 13 while driving back from the coast. His wife, who was in the car, said the couple was targeted in a road rage incident.

POLK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) have announced an arrest in the case of the July 13 shooting death of Dennis Anderson on Highway 18 near Grand Ronde, who was apparently targeted in a road rage incident.

State police detectives and the Polk County Major Crimes Team established 23-year-old Justin Nathaniel McAnulty of Beaverton as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, according to an OSP news release. Beaverton police served a search warrant at his home early Friday morning.

McAnulty was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. and booked in Polk County Jail, police said. The jail roster indicates he is being held on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering, and his bail has been set at $500,000.

The news release did not say how police arrived at McAnulty as a suspect, but police had previously released several photos of the suspect vehicle in the road rage incident, described as a black BMW 3 series, as well as a physical description of the alleged shooter.

Anderson's wife, Brandy Goldsbury, was a passenger in the car on July 13 and later recounted the details of the incident to KGW.

She said the couple were driving back from the coast to Portland when a driver behind them got angry and passed them on the highway. She said she thought that was the end of it until she spotted the car pulled over a few miles ahead.

When she and Anderson passed, the car pulled out behind them and at one point tried to run them off the road, she said, even driving into oncoming traffic and then veering toward them. Goldsbury said she and her husband decided to pull over and call 911.

"He stepped out of the vehicle, and the car pulled up parallel to us and just started shooting," she told KGW. "I was in my seatbelt. I couldn't get out of my seat fast enough and there was a lot of shooting."