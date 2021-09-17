Man arrested for July homicide in SW Portland

The victim, Patrick Pruitt, died 11 days after he was assaulted on July 15. On Thursday, a suspect, Antonio L. Howard, was arrested.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested Thursday for the homicide of a man in Southwest Portland in July, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Antonio L. Howard on Thursday in Northeast Portland, PPB said. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

The victim, 50-year-old Patrick Pruitt, died 11 days after he was assaulted near Southwest Broadway and Ankeny Street on July 15.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Det. William Winters at william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466 or Det. Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889.