Editor's note: Video is from July 15, before the arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 20-year-old man admitted to stealing an $11,000 bike during an attack of a bicyclist along the Springwater Corridor in Portland last month, according to authorities.

In July, the victim, 69-year-old Jay Hamlin, told Portland police he was assaulted, and his bicycle was stolen. He said the bike was worth roughly $11,000.

Jay Hamlin

After the initial report, Hamlin told police he was sent a video from another person on social media showing a man who appeared to be riding his stolen bike. Several media outlets, including KGW, spoke with Hamlin and showed the video. Someone contacted police after seeing the video and identified the suspect as 20-year-old Diovionne Green, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

Diovionne Green

Multnomah County Jail

Detectives met with Green on Thursday and he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. The district attorney’s office, citing court documents, said Green admitted that he stole Hamlin's bike and that he took it to his mother’s home. Police then found the bicycle and returned it to Hamlin, the district attorney’s office said.

Green faces charges of third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault and first-degree theft.

