Man arrested for 2019 murder in Northeast Portland was already in custody for 2020 murder

Jackson Panyanouvong was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2019. The suspect, Abdikadir M. Osman, was already in custody for a separate 2020 murder arrest.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 24-year-old man who was already in custody for a separate murder arrest was indicted this month for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in Northeast Portland in October 2019, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

Jackson Panyanouvong was shot on Oct. 26, 2019 in the area of Northeast Wygant Street and 109th Avenue. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Panyanouvong was 18 years old.

PPB detectives eventually identified Abdikadir M. Osman as the shooter and a case against Osman was presented to a grand jury on March 8, 2023. He was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Osman was already in Multnomah County Jail, awaiting trial for the 2020 murder of Shawn Fujioka, police said. Fujioka was shot on Oct. 6, 2020 in Southwest Portland and later died at the hospital.

Police arrested Osman on Oct. 15, 2020. Eleven days later, on Oct. 26, he was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and unlawful possession of a firearm, and pleaded not guilty. A hearing is set for April 24, 2023 in the 2020 murder case and the trial is set to begin Nov. 6, 2023.

