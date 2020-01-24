PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are searching for an armed suspect who they say stole a vehicle and shot at a person in Southeast Portland late Thursday afternoon.

At around 4:45 p.m. a person reported they were shot at by a man who stole their vehicle in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The owner of the vehicle was not hurt, according to Portland police.

The suspect drove away before crashing into a home near the 13600 block of Southeast Francis Street.

The suspect then fled on foot. Officers have created a perimeter, police said. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are on their way to the scene.

The area of Southeast 132nd to 134th avenues from Bush to Center streets is closed. People in the area are asked to shelter in place.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans, police said. Anyone who sees someone in the area matching the suspect’s description should call 911.