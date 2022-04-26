Man arrested after breaking into apartment, standoff with police in Northwest Portland

Police said a man broke into an apartment on Northwest Naito Parkway and armed himself with knives and a hammer Monday night.

PORTLAND, Ore — Officers took a man into custody after he broke into an apartment in Northwest Portland, barricaded himself inside and threatened officers Monday night, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. The incident prompted police to evacuate neighboring apartments.

PPB's Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Northwest Naito Parkway around 9:09 p.m. Police said the man broke into a unit that was occupied on the second floor and armed himself with knives and a hammer. Officers believe he climbed from the roof of the building onto a balcony to get inside. The residents were able to evacuate.

PPB said the man significantly damaged the apartment and broke windows, furniture and appliances. They also said he threw objects including furniture out of the apartment.

SERT and CNT evacuated at least three nearby apartments and negotiators communicated with him for several hours. PPB said he surrendered and was taken into custody early Tuesday morning at 12:58 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for injuries, but no one else was hurt.

Police have not released the man's name. PPB said they will identify him after he is criminally charged.

Naito Parkway was closed for several hours during the incident.