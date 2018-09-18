PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a jewelry store employee during an armed robbery on Tuesday morning.

The suspect, who had a gun, entered The Jewelry Buyer at 2034 Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 9:55 a.m. and demanded cash and jewelry. During the robbery, he hit the employee with a hammer, according to Portland police.

The employee suffered minor injuries but didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 with a thin build. He wore a mask and had a gun and a hammer.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-0405.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. To submit an anonymous tip, download the P3 Tips app or call 503-823-HELP (4357).

