SALEM, Ore. — Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they believe is armed and dangerous.

Deputies are actively searching for Robert Dailey in the Four Corners area, east of Salem, near Elma Avenue and Durbin Avenue.

Dailey, 38, is a known felon. Deputies attempted to take him into custody on Elma Avenue when he showed a gun and ran into the neighborhood.

No shots were fired.

Dailey is approximately six feet tall, 200 pounds, bald, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a blue hat. He has an outstanding warrant for violating his parole.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools locked down Houck Middle School, Four Corners Elementary and Mary Eyre Elementary as a precaution.

The district says all students and staff are safe.

Anyone who sees Dailey is asked to call 911.