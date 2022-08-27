Armed man in custody after Friday night standoff in Tigard

Tigard Police Department responded to an armed and barricaded man in an apartment near Washington Square Mall.

TIGARD, Ore. — A man is in custody without injury after a standoff that lasted several hours Friday night in an apartment complex, Tigard Police said.

At 6:10 p.m. police responded to the Greenburg Apartments on Southwest Greenburg Road, where a man with a gun had reportedly threatened a woman.

The woman and a witness safely got out of the apartment on their own, according to police.

For several hours afterward, police tried to contact the armed man to surrender via phone calls, text messages and loud hails, but the man did not respond.

Southwest Greenburg Road was closed between Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Locust Street Friday night. A reverse 911 notification to shelter in place was released to nearby residents.

At 12:30 a.m. after nearly seven hours, the man complied with orders and was safely taken into custody.

He was taken into the Washington County Jail and is being charged with first-degree attempted rape, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. He was also held on an outstanding warrant. His name will be released on Monday, Tigard Police said.

The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit assisted, along with an officer on the Washington County Mental Health Response Team.