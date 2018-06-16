PORTLAND, Ore. – Police say a man’s SUV was stolen Saturday morning in Portland and driven away while the man's friend was still in the vehicle.

The man said and had his friend, named Gary, were sleeping in a 2006 Honda CRV behind a Kmart, located at 12350 NE Sandy Blvd., when an unknown man armed with a handgun approached the vehicle at around 8:15 a.m. The suspect asked the man for money and property, but the man told him he didn’t have anything to give him, according to Portland police.

The victim told police the suspect began searching the SUV and drove away with Gary still inside.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s with a short beard. He was reportedly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Police are searching for the vehicle and the victim’s friend.

The CRV is dark blue with Washington license plate number BDJ8279. The vehicle is similar to the one pictured.

Gary was described as a man in his 70s wearing a red plaid shirt. He has medical issues that may require treatment when he is found, police said.

Anyone who sees the SUV should call 911 immediately and not approach it, police said. Anyone who finds Gary should call 911 so police can check his welfare.

© 2018 KGW