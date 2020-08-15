Man threatening hikers, police with knives barricaded in Forest Park

Crisis negotiators and SERT officers are at the scene. Northwest Cornell Road is closed in both directions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An armed burglary suspect who threatened several members of the public is barricaded in a remote area of Forest Park, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) announced Saturday morning.

PPB officers were called to the 2800 block of Northwest Thurman Street due to reports of a man trying to break into an occupied home. A short time later, calls came in about a man wielding two knives and telling hikers to turn around and leave on the Lower Macleay Trail in Forest Park.

According to a release from PPB, the man was found near the intersection of Lower Macleay Trail and Wildwood Trail. He approached officers with two knives, but an officer show a less-lethal foam-tipped round that stopped him.

He told officers he had a gun and would shoot officers.

PPB believe that this man is the same subject of multiple calls during the week in the same area. Many of those calls involved threats with knives.

A Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) is at the scene, along with a Crisis Negotiation Team. Around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers were negotiating with the man in hopes of a peaceful outcome.

Police sent an alert just after 11 a.m. asking the public to avoid the area. The suspect is armed with knives, the alert warned.

