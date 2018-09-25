CORBETT, Ore. — Multiple police agencies are searching for an assault suspect in the area of the Old Historic Columbia River Highway near Corbett School.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, police say, and residents in the area have been told to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said the suspect is a white man, about 5-foot-10 with brown hair. He may also have a cut on his face and police say he has a knife and may have a gun.

"If residents see anything suspicious, please call 911," said Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brandon White. "Please don't confront the suspect."

WATCH: Updates on manhunt in Corbett

The assault happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 33400 block of Columbia River Highway. The victim, a woman, was injured and taken to a local hospital. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police said she suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspect and victim were strangers, according to police.

A deputy responding to the call was traveling west on the highway when he saw the suspect driving east. The suspect saw the officer, parked the vehicle in a driveway and fled on foot, police said.

Police have set up a perimeter with a half-mile radius and officers from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, Gresham Police Department and Oregon State Police are searching the area.

"It's a rural area, which makes the search more difficult," White said. "We have one of our K-9 units tracking, but with high winds, it makes it difficult."

After being informed of the threat early Tuesday morning, Corbett School decided to cancel classes for the day.

The highway is currently closed between Northeast Corbett Hill Road and Northeast Curtis Drive.

The scene where @MultCoSO has shut down a part of the Historic Columbia River Hwy near Corbett School. They’re searching for someone who may have been involved in an assault. Just spoke with a staff member at the school who says class is canceled for the day. pic.twitter.com/2EbUizTfBe — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 25, 2018

Two teens told KGW that the suspect pulled into their driveway this morning before jumping out of the vehicle and running from authorities.

These teens say the suspect that @MultCoSO deputies are looking for, pulled into their driveway this morning before jumping out and running from authorities. While they never saw the person, the experience has been a scary one. MCSO searching for person suspected of assault. pic.twitter.com/y8t60HCWvr — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 25, 2018

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2018 KGW