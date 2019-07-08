SALEM, Ore. — Update: Police said Wednesday morning that Kraemer is back in custody.

Salem police were asking for the public’s help as they search for a wanted felon who recently cut off his GPS ankle monitor.

Police said Walter William Kraemer was considered armed and dangerous.

Kraemer, 37, was recently out on probation for numerous crimes, including burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle, when he cut off his ankle monitor on July 22, according to police.

Walter William Kraemer.

Salem police

Police believe Kraemer has committed multiple felonies in the days that followed. Investigators believe he has stolen several firearms.

