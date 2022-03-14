Oakley Carlson’s father pleads guilty to endangerment charges

The father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson pleaded guilty to two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance Monday after previously pleading not guilty.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash — Andrew Carlson, the father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson, pleaded guilty to two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance Monday morning. The charges are not related to the 5-year-old’s disappearance.

The endangerment charges came after investigators found Oakley Carlson’s parents Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers had not been providing Oakley’s 6-year-old sibling with the medication necessary for the child’s health for 15 months.

Andrew Carlson originally pleaded not guilty to the charges in February. He appeared before a judge during a pre-trial hearing in Grays Harbor Superior Court Monday morning and changed his plea to guilty.

Endangerment with a controlled substance is a class B felony with a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. However, Judge Katherine Svoboda said the expected sentencing in Andrew Carlson's case is six to 12 months for each count due to the plea agreement.

Svoboda said the state is expected to recommend “a sentence at the top of the standard range of 12 months.”

Andrew Carlson's sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 28.

Bowers also appeared briefly in court Monday morning for a pre-trial hearing, but her hearing was rescheduled to March 21. Bowers is charged with two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance in addition to one count of abandonment. Bowers pleaded not guilty to all charges in February.

Bowers is expected to go on trial on April 19.

Neither Andrew Carlson nor Bowers has been charged in relation to the investigation of the disappearance of Oakley, who was last seen alive on Feb. 10, 2021.

Police started looking for Oakley in December 2021 when a school principal called and requested a welfare check. The Oakville Elementary School principal called police after one of Oakley’s siblings told her at a sleepover that “Oakley is no more,” according to court documents.

Investigators said Oakley wasn’t seen during the welfare check and both Bowers and Andrew Carlson were uncooperative.

During a search of the family’s home, police found toys and clothing for all kids, except Oakley. They also found blood on blinds and the front door. Investigators searched the family’s 300-acre property but didn’t find Oakley.

Though Oakley spent most of her life in foster care, she was returned to the custody of her biological parents in 2019.