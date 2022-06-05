Authorities are searching for Andrew Cain Kristovich after they escaped a federal prison camp in Oregon. Kristovich should be considered armed and dangerous.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 38-year-old man with “significant” ties to the Snohomish County area after they escaped a federal prison camp in Oregon.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Andrew Cain Kristovich escaped from the FCI Sheridan Satellite Prison Camp on April 25 and traveled to an associate’s house in Clark County, Washington.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Kristovich allegedly assaulted and raped the person before fleeing with their debit card, cellphone and vehicle.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office developed probable cause to arrest Kristovich for second-degree rape, second-degree assault with domestic-violence strangulation, second-degree robbery, unlawful imprisonment and auto theft.

Kristovich is 5’8” tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He also has tattoos on his chest, arms and hands.

The SCSO said Kristovich has ties to the Snohomish County area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to email Deputy Barnett at Jonathan.Barnett@snoco.org.

FCI Sheridan, the facility Kristovich escaped from, is a “medium-security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp and a detention center.” According to the detention center's website, there are 1,499 total inmates at the facility, with 329 inmates at the camp. The detention center is located in Yamhill County, Oregon.