Aloha man arrested for hate crime against delivery driver

A FedEx driver was delivering packages near Southwest Cascadia Court and Southwest 188th Avenue when 68-year-old Rodney Bryant confronted him.

ALOHA, Ore. — An Aloha man has been arrested for threatening a FedEx driver with a pellet gun and yelling racial slurs at him, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

A FedEx driver was delivering packages near Southwest Cascadia Court and Southwest 188th Avenue when a man came out of his house and stood in the street, blocking the FedEx truck, a press release said.

The man, who has been identified as 68-year-old Rodney Bryant, stood in the street and shouted racial slurs toward the FedEx driver, who is a Black man.

The FedEx driver was able to drive away but Bryant got in his car and pulled alongside the truck with his car door open, officials said. The FedEx driver could see Bryant had a gun. Bryant continued with the racial slurs and said he was “not afraid to use it,” referring to the gun.

The FedEx driver was able to get away and call 911. Deputies arrested Bryant and recovered a pellet gun, which had no orange tip and was “indistinguishable from a real gun,” deputies said.