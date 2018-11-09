ALOHA, Ore. — A man who was arrested in connection with the robbery of a U.S. Bank in Aloha on Monday was convicted of robbing a different U.S. bank in Beaverton in 2009, police said.

The suspect, 32-year-old Brandon Ross Linder, is being held at the Washington County Jail.

Employees at the U.S. Bank located at 19091 Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway in Aloha told police that a man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. He then fled on foot.

Deputies searched the area for the suspect and found Linder in a nearby shopping center. After confirming he was the suspect in the Aloha bank robbery, deputies arrested Linder.

The FBI is working with the Washington County Sheriff's Office on this case, which is standard procedure on any bank robbery.

