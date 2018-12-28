If you are reading in the ABC10 app, click here for multimedia.

The man who allegedly killed Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh, was arrested Friday, Dec. 28, after a three-day manhunt.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters Friday that Gustavo Perez Arriaga was arrested in Bakersfield in the death of Cpl. Ronil Singh.

The sheriff says Perez Arriaga was in the country illegally after crossing the border in Arizona. He didn't say when that happened, but that he has been in the U.S. for several years. Christianson said Arriaga is from Mexico and was trying to cross back over the border before his arrest.

The sheriff says Arriaga had two prior drunken driving arrests and known gang affiliations.

Christianson told reporters if the suspect had been deported for previous DUI arrests, Cpl. Ronil Singh would still be alive. He went on to blame California's sanctuary law for preventing local authorities from reporting Gustavo Perez Arriaga to federal immigration officials.

Christianson spoke at the news conference about making laws stricter as the Singh's brother wept beside him. He says Perez Arriaga's brother and co-worker also have been arrested for misleading investigators.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Singh, a 33-year-old native of Fiji with an infant son, stopped the attacker as part of a DUI investigation when the suspect began shooting at him. Corporal Singh fired back, trying to defend himself. He was shot a few minutes after radioing that he was pulling over a gray pickup truck that had no license plate in Newman, a town of about 10,000 people, roughly 25 miles south of Modesto. Singh died at a hospital.

RELATED: Late Newman Police Cpl. Singh's K9 to retire, will remain with family

RELATED: Close friend of fallen Newman Corporal Ronil Singh sheds light on the character of the late officer

Singh drove more than two hours each way to attend the police academy in Yuba City, Richardson said. He joined the Merced County sheriff's office as a reserve officer and worked as an animal control officer in Turlock before being hired by the Newman force in 2011.

English was Singh's third language and he had a thick accent but took speech classes to improve his communication, the chief said.

_______________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE:

Newman Chief of Police gets emotional during press conference

"You have to understand, this was not supposed to happen here," said Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson, about the shooting death of his officer and close friend Corporal Ronil Singh. Cpl. Singh was shot and killed early Wednesday morning during a DUI traffic stop. The manhunt continues for his killer.