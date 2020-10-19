Suspected drunk driver hits 7-year-old girl on bike in McMinnville

The girl was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — A 7-year-old girl riding a bike in McMinnville was seriously injured when she was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Saturday, police said.

The driver, 19-year-old John Joseph Kemp of Burien, Washington faces charges of DUII (alcohol), reckless driving and reckless endangering. More charges are possible once the Yamhill County District Attorney's Office reviews the case.

The crash happened at 6:38 p.m. Saturday near Southeast Millright Avenue and Naomi Way in McMinnville.