BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A Beaverton man is facing invasion of privacy and burglary charges after a May crime spree.

“Just talking about it honestly makes my stomach turn,” said Amanda McMenamin.

Diego Lopez-Herrea is accused of watching McMenamin through the window of her home on Southwest Alice Lane. He even came back to her house weeks later to confess.

“He said that he’s tried opening my bedroom window multiple times,” said McMenamin. “He said he’s been watching me sleep for months.”

McMenamin says she did not believe Lopez-Herrea at first, but that changed quickly.

“He went and pointed right at my bedroom window,” she said. “Told me how I slept and where I slept and what I wore to bed.”

Lopez-Herrea’s confession came weeks after the alleged crime.

“I can’t even put into words how scary it is,” said McMenamin.

It appears McMenamin is not Lopez-Herrea’s only victim. Detectives say the 27-year-old also watched a woman through the window of a home on Southwest Electric Street. Authorities say most recently he broke into a home on Southwest 123rd Avenue and tried on a woman’s clothes.

“We really feel for the victims in this case,” said Officer Jeremy Shaw of the Beaverton Police Department. “What we want to do is reach out to the citizens and folks who are community members.”

Law enforcement officials believe there may be more victims beyond the three they have tracked down.

“It’s such an invasion of privacy,” said McMenamin.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Beaverton Police Department.

