EUGENE, Ore. — Police have arrested two people in the murder of a former Tigard High School student who was shot and killed in Eugene earlier this year.

Alex Gradin was a student at Lane Community College.

Gradin was shot and killed in the parking lot behind Taylor’s Bar and Grill on the University of Oregon campus just before 2 a.m. on May 4. He died at the scene.

After a nearly four-month investigation, Eugene police on Friday announced two arrests. Regis Derey Kindred, 30, and Kailee Von Foster, 29, are both charged with murder. The two are from Portland.

Foster was arrested Thursday. Kindred was already in custody at the Multnomah County Jail.

According to Eugene police, investigators determined the shooting was intentional, but Gradin was not specifically targeted in the shooting. Shots were fired into a crowd of people behind the popular campus bar.

Investigators are looking for a person of interest in the shooting. They said his name may be Kane or Cain, and he was at the bar on the night of the shooting. He is not a suspect, but police say he may have important information. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Gradin played football at Tigard High School. His friends and family said he was a kind and funny person who was loved by all.

His family released the following statement through Eugene police:

“Alex was loved by family and friends in Eugene, Tigard, and in his birth country of Kenya. His family requests members of the public to provide information on any additional persons of interest, to assist in the ongoing investigation. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

