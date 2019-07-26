PORTLAND, Ore. — An alert Portland policeman spotted a vehicle involved in a stolen dog case in Southeast Portland which led to the rescue of the dog, police said.

Officer Aaron Rizzo saw the vehicle parked at a bar on 82nd Avenue. He then found the suspect, who led police to Grissy, the English bulldog.

The Aguiniga family said Grissy, their 10-month-old French Bulldog was taken from their yard near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Steele Street on Wednesday around 9 p.m.

"She is part of my family and I really love her," Denisse Aguiniga said.

A home security camera captured a man wearing jeans and a bright yellow shirt walk up to the fence, open it and let Grissy out. The man then closes the gate, scoops her up and walks toward a vehicle waiting across the street.

That was the last time the family saw the dog that is worth thousands of dollars.

The family tells KGW's Mike Benner that they have never seen the man or the car.

The family said they desperately wanted Grissy back and the whole theft left them feeling anxious.

"Made me feel mad and insecure," Josie Aguiniga said. "We didn't think about that, somebody opens your fence, he didn't step in but he got into our property."

The Aguinigas hoped filing a police report would lead to their dog being returned.

"If the person who stole Grissy is watching this I just want to say I want her back, she is part of my family and I really love her," Denise Aguinigas said.