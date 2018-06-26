ALBANY, Ore. – A motel manager in Albany was arrested Tuesday after police found child pornography in his possession, investigators said.

Dineshkumar Patel, 62, a manager at the Budget Inn, faces three counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse. Police took him to the Linn County Jail.

Albany police said they arrested Patel after investigating allegations of unwanted sexual contact involving a customer in a motel room.

Anyone with information about Patel or similar concerns at the Budget Inn Albany is asked to call detectives at (541) 917-7686.

© 2018 KGW