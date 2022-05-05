Man faces attempted murder charge for shooting Airbnb host through door, police say

Police said the host was trying to speak with the guest when he fired multiple rounds through a door. The victim was critically injured but is expected to survive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A guest at an Airbnb is facing an attempted murder charge after he shot the property owner through a door, critically injuring her, according to Portland police.

Police said 21-year-old Caveion Lett was in a room at the short-term rental near Northeast Grand Avenue and Going Street when the Airbnb host, a woman, tried to speak with him Wednesday night.

As she was attempting to contact him, police said Lett fired multiple rounds from a 9mm handgun through the door. One of those rounds struck the victim in the chest — causing critical, life-threatening injuries, police said.

Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital and police said she is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, detectives surrounded the home and began communicating with the suspect, who refused to come out. Following a lengthy negotiation, police said Lett agreed to surrender and was taken into custody.

Lett was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting comes during the worst period of gun violence Portland has seen in recent history. Coming off a year of record shootings and homicides in 2021, there has already been about three-dozen people killed and more than 150 people injured in shootings this year.