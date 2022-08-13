9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight

One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.

A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly.

The first shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. in South Seattle near Orcas Street. A 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

The second shooting happened at a large gathering around 11:30 p.m. at Ron Regis Park in Renton. Two people were taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition and two others went to a nearby hospital.

In the third shooting, a man was shot at Cal Anderson Park at around 12:30 a.m. and pronounced dead, according to Seattle police.

Seattle police said residents in the area reportedly heard gunshots near the park's basketball courts.

Arriving police officers found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. Several people in the area had already begun first aid before officers arrived, according to police. Police and medics attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the fourth shooting, Seattle police responded to reported rapid gunfire heard in the SoDo neighborhood just before 12:30 a.m.

The shooting took place on Occidental Avenue South and South Edgar Martinez Way, right outside T-Mobile Park and the KING 5 studios.

Witnesses reported to police that several people ran out of Tony T's after the shots rang out. One woman was injured in the shooting. One bullet struck and shattered T-Mobile Park's security window.

Seattle police said arriving officers found a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg and she was transported to the hospital. Police said they recovered more than 80 handgun and rifle rounds at the scene. Officers also collected 12 firearms from private security guards working at the bar to investigate if they were used in the shooting.

The fifth shooting happened at around 3:15 a.m. in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood.

One person was struck by gunfire at 3rd Avenue South and South Main Street.

Seattle police and Renton police are continuing to investigate the shootings. Anyone with information about any of the shootings are encouraged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.