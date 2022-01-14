6 hospitalized after shooting during concert in Eugene

The shooting happened outside WOW Hall, a popular concert venue west of the University of Oregon campus.

EUGENE, Ore. — Six people were hospitalized after a Friday night shooting outside a popular concert venue in Eugene.

Around 9:30 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at WOW Hall on West Eighth Avenue, Eugene police said. Multiple law enforcement agencies and the local fire department responded.

A WOW Hall manager told ABC affiliate KEZI TV the shooting happened in the parking lot of the venue.

The station reported that the injured included four males and one female in addition to a sixth victim. Their conditions were not immediately released.

A concert headlined by rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang was underway at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.