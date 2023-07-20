5 members of Patriot Front found guilty for conspiracy to riot, will be sentenced Friday

Those members will be sentenced Friday morning by Judge James Stow.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following is a story from KREM 2 News Partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:

After about an hour of deliberation, a six-person jury unanimously voted to convict five members of the Patriot Front on the misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to riot by disturbing the peace. They will be sentenced Friday morning by Judge James Stow.

The five men, Devin Center, Forrest Rankin, Robert Whitted, James J. Johnson and Derek Smith, have all previously pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

Background Info:

On June 11, 2022, 31 men with ties to a national hate group were arrested blocks away from the Pride in the Park event in Coeur d'Alene. Police found the men hiding inside a U-haul truck after someone spotted them loading up and called to report what "looked like a little army."

Police said they recovered evidence that the group was planning to riot in downtown Coeur d’Alene. All 31 men were arrested on charges of conspiracy to riot.

Those arrested come from 13 states, including Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Michigan, Alabama, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

For more from the Coeur d'Alene Press, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.