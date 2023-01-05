Three men and one girl were shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

AUBURN, Wash. — Four people were shot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out at an illegal street racing event in Auburn.

The Auburn Police Department responded to a shooting at 2:15 a.m. on Saturday in the 2500 block of B Street Northwest.

When police arrived on the scene, they soon discovered that a fight had broken out at the event, which resulted in multiple people being shot.

The victims involved are three men and one girl. They are all in serious but stable condition.

There are no suspects, but detectives with the Auburn Police Department have reason to believe there are multiple shooters.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department tip line at (253) 288-7403.

Jeannette Hewitt lives nearby and said she heard an ambulance, fire trucks and police. She said street racing is a regular occurrence.

“It's crazy through here. It's like a racetrack and almost every night you here racing out here on the back,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt said that crime leaves her on edge.

“Along with all the other things in this area, it's getting bad. Something needs to be done," Hewitt said. "This is a senior community but I don't feel safe. None of us do,” Hewitt said.

A bill to address the growing street racing problem is awaiting the governor’s signature.

Several Pierce and King County leaders testified in favor of the legislation during a public hearing in February.

The bill bolsters the current law which can be difficult to enforce and prosecute.

It would allow police to impound a vehicle after an arrest. The new rules also add drifting as well as intersection and parking lot takeovers to the definition of illegal street racing.

Kent Police Chief Raphael Padilla testified in February to the dangers and other crimes that come along with street racing.