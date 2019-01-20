CANBY, Ore. — In a scene that authorities described as 'horrible,' four people were killed in a home near Canby, Oregon late Saturday night.

The suspect, who was apparently attempting to kill a child, was shot and killed by deputies when they responded to the scene. That child's life was saved, deputies said.

According to early reports, the apparent domestic-violence incident happened close to 10:15 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 32000 block of South Barlow Road. The road is expected to be closed for much of Sunday.

The suspect, who is in his 40s and was not immediately identified, killed four people inside the house, ranging in age from "infant to retirement", and was attempting to kill another child, a young girl, when he was killed by law enforcement, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

That child, along with an adult female, were injured in the incident and are being treated at a local hospital.

KGW's Tim Gordon reported Sunday morning that authorities were investigating the incident as "extreme domestic violence."