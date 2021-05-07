4 apartments, 4 vehicles hit by gunfire in NE Portland, police find more than 80 casings at scene

Police didn't find anyone who was injured and the suspects fled the area before officers arrived, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four apartments and four vehicles were hit by gunfire and officers found more than 80 cartridge casings in a Northeast Portland neighborhood on Saturday night.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) received multiple calls around 9 p.m. Saturday from people saying they'd heard shots fired. Responding officers found the cartridge casings on Northeast Wygant Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

Some of the apartments that were hit had people inside, but PPB said officers didn't find anyone who was injured. Police released no suspect information. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived, PPB reported.

The PPB Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) is investigating.

There have been approximately 579 shootings in Portland this year, PPB said, more than double the number from this time last year.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-181233.