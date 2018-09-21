PORTLAND, Ore. — A $30,000 reward has been offered by the father of Cody B. Oller, 25, who was shot dead Jan. 8 in Northeast Portland's Fernhill Park.

The latest incentive to solve the crime is in addition to an earlier $2,500 reward via Crime Stoppers.

Oller, originally from Kansas, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office. Police said Oller's manner of death was homicide.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at the park, at 6010 NE 37th Ave., around 9:30 p.m. They found Oller dead on the ground. There is no suspect information.

Hours after Oller's death, social media in Portland circulated posts that self-made rap music promoter Kool Aid was the victim. He had to post a Facebook video of himself alive the next day to quell the rumors.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov.

