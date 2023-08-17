A 40-year-old woman lured the child into her vehicle, according to police.

SEATTLE — A 3-year-old was reunited with their family unharmed Thursday after a woman kidnapped the child while they were playing in their Rainier Valley front yard, according to police.

The Seattle Police Department was called just after 1:30 p.m. for a reported child abduction near the intersection of South Rose Street and Rainier Avenue South. Officers learned the child was playing in the family's front yard when a 40-year-old woman approached and lured the child into her vehicle, police said.

"It is pretty devastating, and I feel terrible for the family," said Jessica Hoffman who lives nearby. "I am glad that they are reunited, but I just cannot imagine that period of time where they were missing."

New information from the probable cause statement says the suspect did not know the child or the child's family, and she allegedly used the offer of ice cream to lure the 3-year-old into her car. According to police, the suspect was experiencing delusions of rescuing the child.

Officers found the suspect and the child just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the child was unharmed and returned to their family.

Investigators said the suspect will be booked into King County Jail for investigation of kidnapping.



"Seattle police looked at this as a kidnapping investigation," said King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office spokesperson Casey McNerthney. "What we can do is go before a first appearance judge and argue that this is somebody who needs to be held in custody on a high bail."



The judge set bail at $350,000. The court also told the suspect to have no contact with minors, including her own children, unless with supervision. The suspect is due back in court on Tuesday.

