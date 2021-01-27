3 things you need to know this Wednesday

Woman killed in string of hit-and-runs was a 'loving mother'; county leaders say Phase 1a vaccination could take months; COVID-19 restrictions for gyms loosened

Portland woman killed in string of hit-and-runs was loving mother and grandmother, family says

The Portland woman who died after she was hit by an alleged hit-and-run driver Monday afternoon was a mother, grandmother and a cancer survivor, her family said. Jean Gerich, 77, was one of 10 victims in a string of hit-and-run crashes in Southeast Portland. Nine other people were wounded, according to police. "Jean Gerich was not a nameless victim. She was a loving mother of two. She was a proud grandmother of five, ages 4 to 16. She would have turned 78 in twelve days. She beat cancer five years ago," the family said in a statement. Detectives believe the suspected driver, identified late last night as Paul Rivas, 64, of Oregon City, intended to hit and injure people, but he was not motivated by bias or politics and there is no evidence the crashes were an act of terrorism. READ MORE

Portland metro counties say it could take months to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1A

‘Extreme risk’ counties in Oregon can have limited indoor activities starting Friday, Gov. Brown says

The new modifications allow for a maximum of six people indoors at facilities over 500 square feet, such as gyms or theaters. However, the new modifications do not apply to indoor dining. READ MORE