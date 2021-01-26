3 things you need to know this Tuesday

1 dead, 5 hospitalized after string of hit-and-runs in Southeast Portland

One person died and five others were hospitalized after a driver hit multiple pedestrians and vehicles across dozens of blocks in Southeast Portland yesterday afternoon. The suspect, who was driving a silver Honda Element, ran away following the last crash. A group of people saw the suspect running, corralled him and held him in place until officers arrived. The five people who are hospitalized are expected to survive. More people were injured but didn’t need to go to the hospital, according to Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire & Rescue. No other information about the victims has been released. Police have not released information about the suspect's identity, his motive, or what charges he faces. READ MORE