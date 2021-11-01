3 things you need to know this Monday

Friend recalls final moments during Tigard police shooting; science doesn't support shutting down gyms, gym owner says; guns, armor found inside suspect's apartment

'Please take care of my baby': Friend recalls Jacob Macduff's mother's last words to police, final moments in fatal Tigard police shooting

Theresa Chapin said Jacob Macduff, who was shot and killed by Tigard police last week, had manic episodes and had been sick "for a long time." In a news release, police said Macduff had a knife and resisted arrest and that during a struggle, an officer shot and killed him. Dispatch logs indicate police were warned by callers about Macduff's mental health. Chapin said she told police this when they arrived, too. In the days leading up to the shooting, Chapin said she called police multiple times because she was concerned about her friend's mental health. During one of those calls, Macduff's mother, a doctor who lives out of state, joined the call. "She explained his entire condition to them and she was like, 'Please just be gentle with him, remain calm, please take care of my baby,'" Chapin said. "'Please take care of my baby' is the last thing she told those officers before they ... shot her son." READ MORE

Gym owner says Oregon is not following the science in shutting gyms down

Tony Gracia, owner of Industrial Strength Gym in Portland, has started a petition asking the state to allow private gyms to reopen. He pointed out that Oregon gyms operated with restrictions from June until November and did so safely. READ MORE

'The possibilities are chilling': Numerous rounds fired inside SE Portland apartment, man arrested

Multiple rifles, handguns and body armor were found inside suspect David Yaron's apartment. "It's not clear what this suspect had planned, but the possibilities are chilling," said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. READ MORE