3 teens arrested for carjacking, leading Portland police on chase

Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested on multiple charges. A fourth person, a 15-year-old, is not facing charges and was released to their parent.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teens accused of a carjacking and leading officers on a chase from Portland to Gresham were arrested on Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

On March 31 at 2:12 p.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the 5000 block of North Celia Street in Portland. The victim said multiple people approached him, including one person who displayed a gun in his waistband, and demanded his car. The victim was not hurt.

Two officers spotted the stolen vehicle at 9:52 p.m. near Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. The officers tried to stop the suspects at Southeast 133rd Avenue and Southeast Brooklyn Court. PPB said the vehicle became stuck on a dead-end road and hit the patrol vehicle while trying to get away. The officers were not hurt.

An officer deployed spike strips near East Burnside Street and Southeast 148th Avenue, but the vehicle got away with at least one deflated tire, PPB said.

Another officer used a "Pursuit Intervention Technique" to spin the vehicle, and it eventually crashed into multiple parked cars at Northeast 172nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street in Gresham. PPB said four people ran from the vehicle, but police were able to detain them.

Two 18-year-old men were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges including unlawful possession of firearms, attempt to elude police by vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Hall on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and an outstanding warrant. A fourth person, a 15-year-old boy who is not currently facing charges, was released to his parent.

Police recovered four guns from the stolen vehicle including an AR-15 rifle and three pistols. PPB said one of them was an unmarked and unbranded ghost gun.