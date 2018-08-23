Washington State Patrol is investigating a possible abduction at Heritage Park in Olympia on Wednesday night.

Witnesses told law enforcement five to six males dressed in white plastic jump suits and hoods grabbed three victims and restrained them with zip ties while at the park at about 10:30 p.m. Witnesses said the victims asked for help and for someone to call 911.

One of the victims was described as a girl between four and six years old. Witnesses were not able to give information about the other victims.

By the time troopers arrived at the scene, the suspects had fled with the victims, according to Washington State Patrol.

The suspect truck is described as a red Ford pickup truck with matching canopy and a gray or white hood. The truck is believed to have Washington or Oregon license plates.

Surveillance video caught footage of a truck matching that description leaving the scene.

Governor Jay Inslee urged the public to help troopers in their investigation and report any relevant tips.

Our troopers need your help finding the men who kidnapped three people last night, possibly including a child. Please report any tips right away. https://t.co/YksXVRPdG5 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) August 23, 2018

If you have any information about who may have been in the area before or after the incident, contact Washington State Patrol Criminal Investigation Division at (360) 704-2959 or at sistips@wsp.wa.gov.

