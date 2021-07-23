3 people shot inside NE Portland bar, 1 in critical condition

People inside the bar tackled the suspect and tried to hold him down until police arrived. But he was able to get away before officers got there.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people were shot inside a bar in Northeast Portland on Thursday night, and one of the victims, a man, is in critical condition, police said.

The suspect remains at large. Before police arrived, people inside the bar tackled the suspect and tried to hold him down until officers arrived. But he was able to escape before police got there.

The shooting happened at 10:01 p.m. at the Venture Inn bar, located on Northeast 141st Avenue and Sandy Boulevard in the Argay neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest, another man who had been shot in the upper leg and a woman who had been shot in the hip. Officers applied first aid, including at least one tourniquet, to the victims until paramedics arrived and took over.

During the scuffle with the suspect, one of the people in the bar was able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect. The gun was handed over to police and it has been placed in evidence.

The Portland Police Bureau's Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-201085.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Report a tip online here.