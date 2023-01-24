3 killed in Yakima shooting, carjacking; suspect on loose

The suspect is considered a danger to the community, Yakima police said.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people were killed early Tuesday morning after a shooting at a Yakima convenience store, Yakima police chief Matt Murray confirmed.

Murray said in a video posted to the Yakima Police Facebook page that officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday of a shooting at a Circle K in the intersection of South 18th Street and East Nob Hill Boulevard.

The suspect then apparently walked across the street and shot into a different vehicle and stole that car. According to Murray, the suspect then fled eastbound on Nob Hill out to Highway 24.

The suspect's vehicle was described by Murray as a gray or silver sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200.

The location and identity of the suspect is still unknown at this time, but Murray said some photos from the scene will be released soon.

Police shared this photo from surveillance footage of the suspect in the shooting.

Yakima PD shared an update later Tuesday morning that the presumed suspect is 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, a resident of Yakima County. He is considered armed and dangerous, and the public is asked to call 911 if they spot him.