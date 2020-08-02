PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people were arrested following a demonstration in downtown Portland that police say included violent behavior and vandalism.

The demonstration was initially going to be a counter-protest to a planned Ku Klux Klan rally outside the Multnomah County Courthouse. The planned KKK rally was canceled but Antifa counter-protesters still showed up at Lownsdale Square Park, at Southwest 4th Avenue and Main Street, Saturday morning and demonstrated for about four hours.

Portland police said officers stayed away while the counter-demonstration was peaceful but “some people began acting in a violent, threatening manner against attendees who were legally capturing photos and videos.” People used metal-tipped umbrellas to jab others and chase them down the street, police said. Several objects, including rocks, concrete, batons, cans, food, and incendiary devices believed to be flares, were thrown at community members and officers, according to police.

There was also vandalism, including spray paint on walls and a war memorial. One of the vandalism suspects is still wanted by police. Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has more photos of crimes that took place during the demonstration is asked to email them to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.

Anyone who was a victim of a crime and did not report it to police can call the non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.

Portland police said officers did not use force against anyone during the demonstration. Portland Fire and Rescue medics treated three people for exposure to pepper spray that police say was deployed by community members.

A pedestrian was also hit by a driver at Southwest 2nd Avenue and Madison Street during the demonstration, police said. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

"I want to acknowledge the community members who came down to peacefully assemble and exercise their freedom of speech rights," said Chief Jami Resch. "Unfortunately, a group of people chose to engage in dangerous, illegal behavior. I appreciate the thoughtful, measured response by our officers and law enforcement partners."

The identities of those arrested will be announced after they’re booked into jail or cited.

