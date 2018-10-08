PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering $2,500 reward to solve the murder of Eugene Gora.

“I want someone to pay for this,” Sam Scalf, Gora’s grandson told KGW.

A friend found Gora, 85, inside his old shop turned residence at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Skidmore Street on May 10.

“I took it the hardest,” Scalf said.

Gora was more than a grandfather to him, Scalf said. He was a father figure who instilled in him the value of hard work.

“He would tell me you don’t get nothing for free,” Scalf said. “You have to earn it.”

What Scalf is trying to earn now is justice for Gora. Authorities will not say much about the case other than Gora died of homicidal violence and they do not have suspects.

“I don’t know how a person does it,” Scalf said. “It disgusts me.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police. You can do so anonymously by downloading this app or call 503-823-HELP (4357).

