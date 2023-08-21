25 arrested during retail theft mission in Portland

Police said they issued 16 felony and 15 misdemeanor warrants, recovered four stolen vehicles and seized $24,237 during the mission.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Twenty-five people were arrested, four stolen vehicles were recovered and more than $24,000 was seized during a retail theft mission on Friday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported Monday.

PPB said suspects were arrested at multiple businesses, from Mall 205 in Southeast Portland to Gateway Shopping Center in Northeast Portland. Police said they also serviced 16 felony and 15 misdemeanor warrants, found three firearms and seized $24,237 and illegal drugs during the mission.

Those arrested range in age from 24 to 51. Charges include second-degree theft, second-degree robbery, attempt to elude (both in a vehicle and on foot), failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run), unlawful possession of a firearm, and delivery of a controlled substance, among others.

Portland police have conducted multiple retail theft missions over the past few weeks in an attempt to crack down on shoplifting and organized retail theft in the city. On Aug. 15, police targeted Jantzen Beach and Delta Park businesses and arrested six people, and on July 29, police focused on the area of the Hollywood Fred Meyer and arrested eight people.

In a series of reports over the past year, KGW has documented the impact of shoplifting or organized retail crime throughout Portland. Retailers have been forced to hire private security guards, lock down items, change store layouts, reduce hours or simply close their doors.

In May, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and local law enforcement agencies announced the creation of a pair of task forces aimed at combatting auto theft and organized retail theft, a couple months after Portland police announced they'd start conducting sting operations in targeted areas where retail theft is high.

Gov. Tina Kotek recently signed Senate Bill 340 into law. The new law, which would make it easier to prosecute organized retail crime rings and potentially result in tougher sentences, goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here