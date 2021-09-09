North Portland woman's homicide remains unsolved after 12 years

Friends and family are still looking for Jeanine Toth's killer. They called police after she didn't attend a Labor Day family barbecue in 2009.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking the public for any information involving a 2009 unsolved homicide in North Portland.

Police performed a welfare check on 50-year-old Jeanine Michelle Toth on September 8, 2009 at 4:04pm. Toth's friends and family called police after she didn't attend a Labor Day family barbecue.

When police arrived to her apartment on North Fessenden Street, they found Toth's body inside. Police said her apartment showed no signs of forced entry. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Toth died of multiple stab wounds.

According to Crime Stoppers of Oregon's website, the organization offers up to $2,500 cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest. Tippers can remain anonymous.