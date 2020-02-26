Editor's note: Video is from June 2017

GRESHAM, Ore. -- Two people were sentenced to prison Tuesday for the 2017 shooting of a Gresham woman and her 9-year-old son.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of May 22, 2017, at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Northeast 183rd Avenue. Gresham police arrived to find two people, a 29-year-old woman and 9-year-old boy, were hurt. The woman, Cherie Thompson, was shot three times and the boy, Lamar Horsley, was shot nine times, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

A Gresham police officer carried Horsley to an ambulance, and he was taken to a hospital. Horsley ended up surviving but lost his left eye and has partial paralysis to the left side of his body, the DA’s office said. Thompson also survived.

“The heroic efforts of the responding police officers, emergency medical responders, and the trauma team at the hospital ultimately saved this child’s life,” said Deputy District Attorney Eric Zimmerman.

The gunmen, Rashad Banks and Nakiem Brown, who are both now 26 years old, broke into the home and started firing at people inside. The district attorney’s office said Banks and Brown went to the apartment looking for a rival gang member.

Banks was convicted of four counts of first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, among other charges. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Brown was convicted of one count of a felon in possession of a firearm with a firearm enhancement. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

“We saw an unprecedented degree of intentional, cowardly, heinous and violent actions in this case,” said Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney David Hannon, who prosecuted this case with Zimmerman.

