Update: 16-year-old dies after shooting outside a Yakima high school

Police arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting. One victim has now died, while another is in the hospital.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police said a 16-year-old shot outside a Yakima high school has now died. Police tweeted the update on Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old was one of two people shot outside Zaepfel Stadium near Eisenhower High School Tuesday afternoon.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, an 18-year-old student and a 16-year-old student were shot near the stadium at the high school. Police said there was some kind of fight before the shots broke out.

The 18-year-old is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

UPDATE: The 16 year old victim from yesterday’s shooting has died. pic.twitter.com/e7knOi0GAr — Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) March 16, 2022