Update: 16-year-old dies after shooting outside a Yakima high school

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police said a 16-year-old shot outside a Yakima high school has now died. Police tweeted the update on Wednesday morning.
The 16-year-old was one of two people shot outside Zaepfel Stadium near Eisenhower High School Tuesday afternoon.
Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, an 18-year-old student and a 16-year-old student were shot near the stadium at the high school. Police said there was some kind of fight before the shots broke out.
The 18-year-old is in serious but stable condition, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.