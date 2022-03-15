x
Update: 16-year-old dies after shooting outside a Yakima high school

Police arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting. One victim has now died, while another is in the hospital.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police said a 16-year-old shot outside a Yakima high school has now died. Police tweeted the update on Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old was one of two people shot outside Zaepfel Stadium near Eisenhower High School Tuesday afternoon.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, an 18-year-old student and a 16-year-old student were shot near the stadium at the high school. Police said there was some kind of fight before the shots broke out.

The 18-year-old is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

