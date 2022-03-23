Two drivers charged in speed racing death of woman in Portland

Joann Dee Mardis was injured in the July 19, 2020 crash in East Portland and died about a week later. She was not involved in the street racing.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have arrested two men in connection with a car crash amid speed racing that killed a woman in Portland.

Police said Monday they arrested Vladimir Viktorovich Pavlov on charges of second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide.

Earlier this month, police say officers arrested McKinley James Faria on charges of second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide.

Joann Dee Mardis, 58, was injured in the July 19, 2020 crash on Northeast 122nd Avenue in East Portland. According to a news report, Mardis was on her way to work at Elmer's Cafe in her F-150 truck when she was involved in a crash with two other cars.

Police said Mardis was not involved in street racing. She died of her injuries on July 27, 2020.

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Pavlov and Faria for second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide in Mardis' death on March 1, court records show. It wasn't immediately known if they have lawyers to comment on their behalf.

Portland has continued to struggle with a record pace of traffic fatalities this year, following a surge of traffic deaths last year that made 2021 the city's deadliest traffic year since 1990.