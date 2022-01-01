2 dead in Northeast Portland shooting

Police said they found three gunshot victims near the intersection of Northeast 131st Place and Sandy Boulevard early Saturday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people died and a third was injured in a shooting early New Year's Day in the Argay Terrace neighborhood of Northeast Portland, according to police.

At 1:47 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4400 block of Northeast 131st Place near Sandy Boulevard where they found three male gunshot victims, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.

One of them died at the scene; another was taken to a hospital but did not survive. A third victim was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and homicide detectives are working to identify any suspects.

This shooting comes on the heals of the deadliest year on record for Portland. The city had at least 90 homicides including 69 fatal shootings in 2021.