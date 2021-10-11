Police make 2 arrests, issue 21 citations during street-racing enforcement mission in Portland

One driver reached speeds of more than 100 mph while trying to evade police and crashed into a police car while trying to avoid spike strips in the road.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were arrested and law enforcement issued 21 citations Sunday night during a street racing enforcement mission conducted by the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) and Oregon State Police (OSP).

PPB and OSP focused their attention Sunday night on areas where street racing has been prevalent in the past. During the mission, they made 47 stops.

The first arrest was of 24-year-old William Torresan, who police said tried to avoid law enforcement. While he tried to elude police, he reached speeds of more than 100 mph. At one point, Torresan put his car in reverse and rear-ended a police car while he was trying to avoid spike strips in the road.

Torresan faces the the following charges: felony elude, reckless driving, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment.

PPB said the second arrest Sunday night was a person with an outstanding warrant.

"Street racing is illegal, dangerous and harms our community," PPB chief Chuck Lovell. "We appreciate our partners' assistance with these missions which take considerable resources and can be hazardous for all involved. I am pleased no one was harmed last night when the suspect crashed into a police vehicle."