Police arrest man, woman for November 2020 homicide at park in Hillsboro

Alexis "Big-Kat" Vega-Cruz was found dead at a Hillsboro park on Nov. 4, 2020. The medical examiner later ruled his death a homicide.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Two people were arrested last month for the 2020 murder of a man at a park in Hillsboro, the Hillsboro Police Department reported Thursday.

Hillsboro police said the victim, Alexis "Big-Kat" Vega-Cruz, was found dead at a Hillsboro park on Nov. 4, 2020. The medical examiner later ruled his death a homicide. Vega-Cruz was 23 years old when he died, according to The Oregonian.

On June 22, 2023, U.S. Marshals and Hillsboro police detectives arrested Tyren Todd Thomas for the murder of Vega-Cruz. One week later, on June 27, Viviana Lucinda Vallejo was arrested. The Washington County District Attorney's Office later charged Vallejo with murder.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here